An Indiana man hit this exit sign to M-82 with his motorcycle and died last weekend. Courtesy photo from the MSP.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating a single motorcycle fatal crash that occurred overnight on N/B US-131 at the M-82 exit on July 24.

The crash was discovered at approximately 6:18 a.m. Police said their initial investigation shows the motorcyclist struck the ramp exit sign. The 41-year-old male from Indiana was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased on scene.