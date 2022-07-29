The photo shows the suspect’s truck as it passed the Hilltop General Store. Courtesy photo.

Brien Scott Velting. Courtesy photo.



A Cedar Springs man has been charged with intent to murder and several other charges after he allegedly shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident last week.

On July 19, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to locate and identify a suspect involved in a road rage incident that resulted in him firing a shot at the other vehicle. They said the suspect, described as a white male with reddish hair and goatee, was traveling eastbound on Newaygo County’s 36th St into Mecosta County, when he fired and struck an eastbound pickup that had previously passed him on Jefferson Rd. They posted a picture of the suspect’s vehicle, which was obtained through video surveillance as it passed eastbound from the Hilltop General Store. The suspect was the only occupant in the truck.

The next morning, July 20, at about 10:30 a.m., the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police, found the suspect and his vehicle at the park and ride on 17 Mile in Cedar Springs, near US131. The man, identified as Brien Scott Velting, 55, of Cedar Springs, was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Velting was arraigned in 77th District Court on the following charges: Assault with intent to Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, (2) counts of Felony Firearm, and Weapons – Carrying Concealed.

Bond was set at $200,000 cash / surety.

Velting is a 20-year veteran and Captain of the Cedar Springs Fire Department but has been on medical leave since November 2021 and not active on any calls. According to Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack, “Mr. Velting has been relieved of his job duties with the City pending an internal investigation regarding the allegations against him.”