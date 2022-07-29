These photos were taken Sunday morning after storms rolled through during the night. It shows that a tree was possibly struck by lightning in the City of Cedar Springs. Photos from Jerry Gross.

Heavy thunderstorms rolled through the area Saturday night and early Sunday, bringing thunder and lightning, hail, high winds, heavy rain and scattered power outages. One resident who saw minor damage from the storm said it may be the result of a lightning struck.

Jerry Gross, who lives on 192 Oak Street, in the City of Cedar Springs, sent us some photos of a tree, which was split, and a photo of a chunk of it on his accessory building.

We asked him if heard the strike. “Yes, it was loud and sounded very close,” he said. “The sound of the lightning and the impact were almost instantaneous.”

Gross explained that the tree is located in the back yard of 183 E Maple St. A section of the tree fell into the yards of 184 Oak Street and 192 Oak Street causing some minor damage to a fence and Gross’s accessory building. He said the tree has an area of splitting from the upper damage down to within approximately 15-foot from the base of the tree.

Gross doesn’t think it was just wind that caused the tree to split. “The area of the tree that was forcefully removed from the tree and the degree of the splitting is not typical of something that was just caused by the wind alone,” he said. “There are smaller splinters of wood and bark in our yard also.”

Thanks, Jerry, for sending us your photos. We are glad the damage was minor!