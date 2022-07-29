Barbara Beintum Church passed away on July 21, 2022, after a long illness. She was born in 1935 on her grandparents’ farm in Cedar Springs, Michigan, and grew up in Rockford. Barbara was awarded a full academic scholarship to the University of Michigan, where she earned a degree in psychology and met her future husband, Philip D. Church. They moved to Gambier, Ohio, in 1963, where they raised their daughters Brooke and Susan, many cats, and one memorable dog, Walker. When her daughters reached school age, Barbara began working as a laboratory technician at Mercy Hospital in Mt. Vernon, eventually becoming the manager and guiding the lab through a hospital merger that became Knox Community Hospital. She built a large network of laboratory service contracts throughout central Ohio. Her daughters and former colleagues remember her bright smile and the gentle yet purposeful clip clop of her heels as she walked the tiled hallways of the hospital. She is also remembered as a beloved friend and mentor by generations of Kenyon students, who recall her patient, insightful interest in their lives and ideas. Barbara loved music, gardening, and reading. Her record collection was remarkably broad, including many first pressings of classic rock from the 1960s and 70s. She loved to be in her garden; her meadow of daffodils was a delight every spring. She also enjoyed scouring the countryside for antiques, and most of all, she loved to read. She was a voracious reader of all kinds of books and a lively conversationalist. She and her husband Philip talked for hours in the evenings. They were kindred souls, and she grieved deeply for him after his passing in 1998, never marrying again. Barbara moved to Durham, North Carolina, in 2010 to be closer to family. She is survived by her daughters; daughter-in-law, Sabrina; grandsons, Carl, Evan and Zachary; granddaughter-in-law, Vera; sisters, Susanne, Mary, and Peggy; brothers-in-law, Donn and Kenny, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Donations in her memory would be gratefully accepted by the American Heart Association or other charitable medical foundation. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.

