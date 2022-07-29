Allan Bruce Casterline passed away peacefully at his home in Pierson, MI on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Al was born on August 19, 1951 in Grand Rapids the son of Sherwood and Muriel (Scott) Casterline. Al was an avid outdoorsman from a young age. He traveled all over the country and Canada in pursuit of everything from pheasant, racoon, deer, bear, and mountain lion. Al graduated from Cedar Springs in 1970. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army, a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Upon returning home, he began working for Gust Construction, until his retirement. He was a member of the Sand Lake Eagles Club. Al was an accomplished woodworker and carpenter. Surviving are his sister, Arlene (Tom) Culver; nephew, Scott (Melissa) Culver, Ethan and Alex; niece, Stacey Sage, Oliver and Maxwell all of Howard City. Brother-in-law, Ron Kelley of Gladstone, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ardith Kelley, brother, Arden Bryan. The family would like to give a big thank you to Spectrum Health Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Al, all the gals were wonderful. A special thank you to Cindy for the extra time and care, they had a lot of fun, she “got him”. The family greeted friends on Monday, July 25 at Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs where the funeral service was held on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sand Lake Eagles Club for their Annual Veterans Wish Tree Project.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs