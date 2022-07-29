Thursday, August 4, at 6:30 p.m.

By Judy Reed

Pastor Tom Holloway and his wife, Kim.







The Heart of Cedar Springs Park has been a busy place this summer, with the amphitheater playing a big part in the gatherings taking place there. There have been concerts there weekly this summer, and sometimes more. Next week, the former Cedar Springs man who started the research on design and construction of the amphitheater will be back in town, and will sing and play for us, with a group of friends, at the amphitheater that was only a dream when he left in 2015.

Pastor Tom Holloway, former pastor at Solon Center Wesleyan (now Frost Creek), will present “A Night of Worship” at the amphitheater in the Heart of Cedar Springs, on Thursday, August 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Holloway was a youth pastor at Solon Center Wesleyan from 2007-2011 and lead pastor from 2011-2015. He was also the first executive director at the En Gedi Youth Center, the brain-child of Holloway and CJ Maurer, former worship pastor at The Springs. When Holloway took the lead pastor position in 2011, Holloway stepped down from the En Gedi executive director position, but still remained involved. He also became involved with the Community Building Development Team (CBDT), the group committed to working to advance the construction of buildings and spaces where the greater Cedar Springs community can gather for educational, recreational and community events.

“My first task that was given to me by the CBDT was to help get the Amphitheater built in Cedar Springs,” said Holloway. “I regret that I wasn’t able to be there to see this through, but I consider it a privilege to be able to sing and play at a “Night of Worship” on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. I will be playing with some great friends and musicians in the community that are more than friends to me, they are family.”

Along with the concert, En Gedi will be there passing out popsicles, at this free family-friendly event. “This night will be filled with an opportunity to take in the best that Cedar Springs has to offer,” said Holloway. “Celebrating the families, businesses, and the communities of faith that make this community great. Please bring a lawn chair, and come out and join us at the Cedar Springs Amphitheater on Thursday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m. I would love to reconnect with old friends and make some new ones.”

Holloway is currently pastor at Faith Wesleyan Church in Little River, South Carolina, in the Myrtle Beach area. He and his family are here on vacation and to attend a family wedding.

Upcoming concerts at the amphitheater:

July 31: CS Worship Fest, at 5:30 p.m. with music, hot dogs, and inflatables for kids. This event is a partnership between Faithful AVL, The Springs Church and other community groups.

August 3: The Carl Webb band (modern blend) from 7-9 p.m.

August 10: Hannah Rose (country rock) from 7-9 p.m.

August 17: Luke Warm & the Not So Hots (bluegrass) 7-9 p.m.