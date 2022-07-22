Pictured from L to R: Eric Pipenger, President of the Wolverine Skyhawks; Daniel Goodhue, 14, winner of the model airplane raffle; and Cassie Hall, Cedar Springs Public Library. Courtesy photo.



The Cedar Springs Public Library partnered with local Model Aviation Club, The Wolverine Skyhawks, in their annual Summer Reading Program event last Wednesday, July 13.

Over 200 people came out to The Wolverine Skyhawks landing strip at the end of West Street, where model airplanes took to the skies, doing jaw-dropping aerobatics that kept all ages fascinated! Families also got to enjoy hotdogs and other refreshments provided by the Wolverine Skyhawks.

A special congratulations to Daniel Goodhue, 14 of Cedar Springs, who won the Model Airplane raffle.

Thank you to the Wolverine Skyhawks, readers and local businesses that made the event possible!