Courtesy photo



Two men were killed in a single-engine plane crash in Oceana County last week.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday, July 15, south of 102nd Ave in Shelby Township. There were no survivors.

There were two people on the plane. The pilot has been identified as Raymond Gundy, age 56, from Muskegon Co. The passenger was Troy Caris, age 48, from Holton.

The FAA and representatives from the NTSB and Cessna are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

No other information was available at press time.