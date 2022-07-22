Photos show that someone deliberately cut the nets and broke the framework on the new pickleball courts that were installed for the community. Courtesy photos.

By Judy Reed

The brand new pickleball courts at Cedar Springs Public Schools were targeted by vandals last week.

One or more persons damaged them between 1 and 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.

“The nets and fencing were cut and the net framework was broken. It was approximately $600 worth of damage,” said Sue Wolfe. “It’s so sad.”

Cedar Springs Public Schools had allowed community volunteers to refurbish the old tennis courts into new pickleball courts. All the work was done by volunteers, and materials were purchased with donations.

Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt confirmed the vandalism. He said four nets were cut. A tire was also slashed on a contractor’s vehicle that was on campus for the ongoing construction and renovations. He said they currently have no suspects.

Wolfe said that because the equipment does not belong to the school, they cannot make an insurance claim.

She said she receive a phone call from a gentleman from Greenville who said he’d make an anonymous $500 donation to help restore the nets. “We haven’t gotten it yet but we believe we will get it,” she said. They ordered four new nets, and they were installed Wednesday.

They are going to order a shed to keep their equipment in, but they really hope they are able to keep the nets up, and not take them down in the evening.

If you have information on the vandalism please contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6100. You can also send them a tip on the mobile app, or contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

If you’d like to learn more about pickleball and upcoming events, please contact George Waite at 605-360-0789 or email him at GWaite34@gmail.com, or Sue at 616-696-8432 or email her at SueQ@hughes.net.