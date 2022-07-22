Connie Lee Bedgood, age 65 of Cedar Springs, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Connie was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 24, 1956 to Walter and Betty (Warner) Towns. She graduated from Cedar Springs High School in 1975 and worked for several years at Display Pack. Connie is survived by her husband Chuck Bedgood; her son, Ken (Shirley) Waddell; her daughter, Catie (Dale) Powell; her grandchildren Kolton, Miles, Easton, Graham, Oliver, Theodore, and Warner; her sisters, Cathy Lester and Carla Cogan; her brothers, Chuck (Kelly) Towns and Clayton (Anne) Towns; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Betty; and her infant daughter, Hallie Marian Waddell. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the enclosed pavilion at Wabasis Lake Park, 11220 Springhill Drive in Greenville, MI 48838. A service of remembrance will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the pavilion. Connie’s family would encourage those in attendance to wear bright clothing in her honor.

No way to describe you mom. The best friend I’ll ever have. Pure joy all the time and anything to make others smile. I have never seen you put yourself first. Truly giving, growing up our home was a revolving door of friends and family- anyone that could use a hand up got it. We never had much, but always had enough to share. Stubborn doesn’t come close to describing you. Couldn’t tell you anything, but could ask you anything. You were the greatest parent I could imagine. Always safe and felt that way about everything. Knew the rules and knew there was always room for improvement and the priority was fun. You were never too busy for anyone. Amazing as a grandma and never ran out of suckers. Busy, driven and constantly making everything and everyone around you better. One of the greatest pure leaders. Everyone at work respected and loved you, the owners and leaders of every level asked for your advice. Amazing to see from a young age. Your people-first view on everything and ability to achieve anything in all situations left all of us in awe. A card shark through and through. And able to teach anyone anything. At peace in a crowd of people and serene by yourself with a book in the sunshine. The size of a teddy bear and the back of a linebacker. Tough is nowhere near who you are. Unstoppable is an understatement. For the first time ever you stopped moving and accomplishing…. Our world is less of a place today. Words cannot capture this. I love you. Not a mean bone… but never holding words to remind anyone of the chance to be better. Thank you for sharing your glow with our boys. Your grandsons will sing and dance and tell stories of you forever. You lived what all of us talk about being. Only imperfect a touch because you were too humble take that title. I love you. Humanity has a lot to learn from you. Hug our grandmas for us. Give the other angels a little break, they’ve never really seen one like you, they’ve got room for improvement and you’ll help with a smile on your face. Thank you- from all of us.

