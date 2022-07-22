The sidewalk at the Cedar Springs Public Library was beautifully decorated on Saturday, July 16, thanks to several local artists who came to the Library’s Summer Reading Program Sidewalk Chalk event.

Sixty-two people of all ages came and put their skills to work, some sketching free hand and some using stencils to create pieces of artwork. Each piece of art had a unique or imaginative story behind what was being portrayed for the community to see.

Prize baskets were given away to three lucky winners; the Cedar Springs Mayor Pam Conley was present taking pictures; and families were drawing together while sharing smiles and laughter.