These Cedar Springs High School students were selected to the spring 2022 OK Gold all-conference team.

Pictured from L to R front row: Braydon Gregory, Alyssa Detweiler, Makenna Outwin, Parker Vaughn. Back row: Madison Layne, Darrah Miller, Paige Castor, Aailyah Calklins, Aiden Brunin, Morgan French.

Congratulations!