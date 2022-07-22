Tootsie’s “spot” is over the register any time of year.



You know how you have that favorite spot to catch a few winks? Animals do, too.

Carol Tewksbury of Englewright Lake in Ensley Township sent us this photo of her cat, Tootsie.

“No wonder I wasn’t feeling the heat or air conditioning!” she wrote, pointing out that Tootsie likes to lay over the register.

We asked if maybe she could move her to a different spot.

“Tootsie is a sweet girl I rescued who’s brought joy into my life,” wrote Carol. “Tootsie loves to hog the register summer or winter. She’s a sweet gal but her comfort comes first in her book. Moving Tootsie does no good and in no time at all she’s returned to her spot. Notice I said her spot. Ha ha!”

Thank you, Carol, for sending us your photo!