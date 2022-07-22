web analytics

Cat’s comfort comes first

Posted on 22 July 2022.

Tootsie’s “spot” is over the register any time of year.

You know how you have that favorite spot to catch a few winks? Animals do, too.

Carol Tewksbury of Englewright Lake in Ensley Township sent us this photo of her cat, Tootsie.

“No wonder I wasn’t feeling the heat or air conditioning!” she wrote, pointing out that Tootsie likes to lay over the register. 

We asked if maybe she could move her to a different spot.

“Tootsie is a sweet girl I rescued who’s brought joy into my life,” wrote Carol. “Tootsie loves to hog the register summer or winter. She’s a sweet gal but her comfort comes first in her book. Moving Tootsie does no good and in no time at all she’s returned to her spot. Notice I said her spot. Ha ha!”

Thank you, Carol, for sending us your photo!

