Elyse Schlump

Elyse Schlump, a 2007 graduate of Cedar Springs High School, is the new head woman’s basketball at Concordia University.

The Concordia University Ann Arbor Athletic Department made the announcement on June 29 that Schlump, a Concordia alumni, was named as the new Head Women’s Basketball Coach. Schlump began her duties on July 1.

Ellyse Schlump returns to Concordia after four seasons as the Director of Basketball Operations at NCAA Division 1 Marist College. Schlump’s responsibilities on the staff included game film, administrative duties, and technology-based initiatives.

“Concordia is extremely excited to welcome back alum Elyse Schlump to lead our women’s basketball program,” said Athletic Director Lonnie Pries. “Elyse has a number of years of collegiate experience and a tremendous passion for Concordia and our mission. Our women are blessed to have Elyse as their new leader.”

Before her position at Marist, Schlump was the Associate Head Coach at Skidmore College for five seasons. The team’s record over those five seasons was 77-55, which saw them make the NCAA D3 Tournament twice.

Schlump spent five seasons as a part of the Concordia Women’s Basketball team as both a player and as a Graduate Assistant from 2008-2013. As a player, she was able to help guide the team to the first-ever NAIA D2 National Tournament Appearance in 2011. Following her playing career, Schlump remained at Concordia in the Graduate Assistant role under Head Coach Andrea Gorski. Over her two years as a GA the team recorded a 54-13 record, qualifying for the NAIA D2 Tournament in each season. The 2011-12 Women’s Basketball team was inducted into the Concordia Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 for their accomplishments.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next women’s basketball head coach at Concordia University,” said Schlump. “Thank you to Lonnie Pries and the hiring committee for giving me this opportunity, and for bringing me back to my alma mater. It has been a dream of mine to be a head coach, and specifically the head coach at Concordia since I graduated in 2011. From the moment I stepped back on campus, I truly felt like I was home. I look forward to continuing our women’s basketball-winning tradition while helping our players develop as Christian women.”

Schlump is the daughter of Dave and Teresa Schlump of Cedar Springs.