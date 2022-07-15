Jude Gorby, age 10, from Cedar Springs, and his cousin, Cecelia Gorby. from Greenville, recently traveled to Washington DC with their grandparents, Dave and Jan Malmo, of Howard City. In the photo with the Post, they are standing with a statue of President Lincoln from the Ford Theater where he was assassinated. They visited the White House, the National Mall, Smithsonian Museums and Arlington Cemetery. The solemnity of the Lincoln Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier were favorite stops.

Thank you so much to the Gorbys and Malmos for taking us with you! It sounds like you had a wonderful time!

