Penny Jo Conroy age 67 died peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones, in Cedar Springs on Saturday, July 9th, 2022. She was born May 11th, 1955 in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Bruce D. and Harriet J. (Demorest) Caverly. She will always be remembered by her love and time spent with her grandkids, her delicious treats that she baked, her interests in gardening, and one of her favorite pastimes: going to thrift shops and hunting for antique glass and lamps. She loved to educate herself about the various vintage finds that she would search for. She was very fond of the smell of peonies and loved to fill her house with fresh cut flowers. Penny was a very special person who touched the lives of many with her funny expressions and interesting gifts. Penny is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Gregory) Garvon and Amber Nester; her son, Michael Persons; her grandchildren, Layla, Lucas, Logan, Michael, Onnabelle, and Ava; her sisters, Marsha Compton, Shelly Kent, Barb Riggs, and Julie Johnson; her brother, Bruce Caverly, II; her significant other, Robert Mourer. She was preceded in death by her parents Dean and Harriet Caverly. There are no services at this time. Complete obituary online at www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com where you can leave a message of condolence for the family.

