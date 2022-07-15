Kent County, Michigan – Kent District Library is accepting submissions for the KDL Coaster Art Contest with the theme “Library Love.” Entries are accepted at kdl.org/coaster-art through August 8. Artists 18 and older are encouraged to submit their original artwork online; one entry per person.

Five winners will be selected by a panel of judges within Kent District Library’s Marketing & Communications Department. Each of the winning designs will be featured on 2,500 coasters that will be distributed to the KDaLe brewery partners. Coasters will be available at the breweries in September during Library Card Sign-Up Month.

“West Michigan has an almost embarrassing amount of artistic talent,” said Josh Mosey, KDL’s digital marketing strategist and creator of the coaster art contest. “Many of our libraries have art walls dedicated to display local artists. We wanted to tap into that spirit and showcase some artists who love the library like we do.”

Justin Buiter, co-founder of Railtown Brewing Co., added, “We’ve enjoyed a great working history with KDL. Their group continues to come up with fun and innovative ways to highlight the amazing services the library has to offer. The Coaster Art Contest is going to be a wonderful complement to the already successful KDaLe program. We’re excited to see what we expect to be some awesome entries!”

KDaLe is a library series that encourages adults to interact with local brewers and learn about the industry while tasting some delicious beverages. KDaLe also includes a homebrew competition.

For more information or to enter the contest, visit kdl.org/coaster-art.