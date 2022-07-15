Kenneth Barry Porter age 77 of Cedar Springs died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his home. Barry was born April 5, 1945 in Millersburg, MI the son of Howard and Evelyn (Freel) Porter. He worked at J & J Construction doing road work for many years. Barry enjoyed playing horseshoes, bowling, pool, and puzzles. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Judy (Lewis); children, Kimberly (Randy) Cartwright, Kelly (Anthony) Rydz, Lorie Finch, Susan Hernandez; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters; fur baby Simba. Barry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Howard J. and Jon Porter. Per Barry’s wish cremation has taken place. The family will announce a gathering at a later date.

