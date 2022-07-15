A commercial building fire in Sparta Monday covered almost a city block. Photo from Sparta Fire Department’s Facebook page

By Judy Reed

This former cold storage facility on Hickory Street in Sparta was destroyed by fire Monday. Photo by Keith Coalter.



Multiple fire departments battled a fire at a commercial building in downtown Sparta on Monday, July 11.

According to information on the Sparta Fire and Rescue Facebook page, they were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. to the fire on Hickory Street. The building, originally used as a cold storage facility, was in the process of undergoing some renovations. The walls reportedly contained a thick layer of spray foam insulation that contributed to the fire spreading rapidly through the structure.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday, and a phone call and email to the Sparta Fire Department Wednesday to see if they had discovered the cause had not yet been returned by press time.

Multiple fire departments fought the blaze in Sparta Monday. Here a ladder truck from Plainfield Fire helps put out the fire. Photo from Algoma Fire Department Facebook page.



There was a nearby residential structure that did suffer damage to the exterior of the home. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross until the utilities to the home can be evaluated and determined safe.

Assisting Sparta Fire and Rescue at the scene was Alpine Fire, Algoma Fire, Kent City Fire, Plainfield Fire, Sparta Police Department, Sparta Public Works and Water Department, Rockford Ambulance and Kent County Dispatch.