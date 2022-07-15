web analytics

Categorized | News

Celebrate ice cream month!

Posted on 15 July 2022.

Celebrate ice cream month!

Did you know National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17? In fact, the whole month of July is a time to celebrate ice cream! This Sunday (or anytime between now and then) we’d like you to snap a photo of you or your family and friends enjoying ice cream, and then post your photos in the comment section on our Facebook page.  It can be at an ice cream shoppe, restaurant, park, zoo, or in your own kitchen—it’s up to you! Just post it and tell us what flavors you are enjoying! Visit https://www.facebook.com/cedarspringspost/photos/a.128748400479/10166595167095480

Click link below for more National Ice Cream Month info.

http://cedarspringspost.com/2022/07/14/scoop-alert-idfa-releases-new-ice-cream-trends-survey-with-americas-top-flavors-toppings-and-ways-to-eat-ice-cream/

This post was written by:

- who has written 19383 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!