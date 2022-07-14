Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

theTable Meals at The Springs Church

July 21,28: Meals are served every Thursday fom 5:30 to 6:30 pm at The Springs Church on the corner of Oak and Grant. All are welcome to theTable to enjoy this free meal that is being shared with us! #tfn

Concert in Velzy Park

July 14: Solon Township’s Velzy Park, on Algoma, will be hosting The Rhythm Masters on July 14th from 7-9 pm. North Kent Community Enrichment will also be there at 7 pm for an ice cream social. Located behind the township hall, 15185 Algoma Ave. Please bring your own chair. #27,28

VBS at East Nelson Church

July 15,16: East Nelson Church invites you to be Outlaws for God. An adventure in the Wild West and the Word! Schedule: Friday, July 15th from 6 – 8:30 pm, Saturday, July 16th from 9:30 am – 2:30 pm. East Nelson Church, 9024 – 18 Mile Rd., Cedar Springs. 616-696-0661 – eastnelsonumc@yahoo.com. Registration Forms available at the beginning of each VBS day, can be picked up during Sunday Service at the Church Office. Preregistration can be done online: www.eastnelsonumc.org. #27,28

Book Sale at CS Library

July 16: The Cedar Springs Friends of the Library will be having a Book Sale during the Cedar Springs Community Summer Celebration Sidewalk Sales event on Saturday, July 16, from 10 am – 3 pm. They will have a booth set up on Main Street in downtown Cedar Springs. There will be great used books at bargain prices! Come shop downtown Cedar Springs and support the Cedar Springs Public Library! #28

Mobile Food Pantry

July 18: The Mobile Food Pantry will be in Cedar Springs on Monday, July 18th at the Cedar Springs Fire Station, 38 N. Second St. Drive Thru: Registration begins at 4:30. At 5 pm, cars will drive up by the tables and food boxes will be loaded in their vehicles. Free food and everyone is welcomed! #28

Summer Camp at HCNC

July 18-22: Tracks, Trees and Trails. Nature is our classroom, featuring plants, animals and lots of trails to hike. Each day will feature sciene study and games. From 10am to 2pm, $10 per day. Ages 5-13. Bring your lunch and dress for the weather. Howard Chirstensen Nature Center, 16190 Red Pine Dr., Kent City. Register online www.howardchristensen.org. Contact us at info@howardchristensen.org or call 616-675-3158, leave message. #27,28

Blood Drive at CS Library

July 19: The Cedar Springs Public Library will be hosting a Blood Drive in their Community Room next Tuesday, July 19, with appointments available from 12:30-7 pm. To sign up for an appointment, please call 1-866-642-5663 or visit versiti.org/MI. Be the difference in your community and help save 3 lives in little as one hour! #28

Ensley Neighborhood Crime Watch Picnic/Race Celebration

July 30: Ensley Neighborhood Crime Watch : The annual Community Picnic and 5K race will be held on Saturday, July 30 at Baptist Lake Park, located at 8810 Oak Drive, Sand Lake. The 5K race starts at 9 am with registration at 8 am. Race registration fee: Early $20.00 (includes T-shirt)- After July 18th to day of event $30.00 (race shirts limited). Registration forms available at Ensley Township Hall or online @ensleytownship.org. The picnic begins at 11:30 am. For lunch the firemen will grill hot dogs and there will be fixin’s too, for a small fee. Special guests include the Sand Lake Fire Department (trucks/equipment to view), the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department (K9, SWAT vehicles), and the Newaygo Marine Patrol and Dive team. Kids can enjoy a bounce house. There is a 50/50 raffle, and raffles for prizes from local businesses. Proceeds from the event will help the Sand Lake Fire Department/ Ensley Fire Department to purchase rescue equipment. #26-29