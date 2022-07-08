“For the good old American life: For the money, for the glory, and for the fun… mostly for the money” – Bandit – Bandit

(from Smokey and the Bandit)

It was a fun time Tuesday night at the Kent Theater as 130 people came out to the DDA’s free movie night for a special showing of “Smokey and the Bandit.”

This fun classic came out in 1977 and starred Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, Sally Fields and Jerry Reed. And of course, it also starred the Trans Am—a pretty cool car back in 1977.

To help celebrate the 45th anniversary of this well-loved movie, Jim Passarelli and Keith Coalter rounded up a variety of Trans Ams to display in front of the Kent so that people could see them in person, and not just on the big screen.

“Most people that grew up in that era owned a Trans Am after seeing this movie and from the laughter and applause in the theater of 130 people, I think the movie is still a hit today,” said Passarelli. “To see this again in a historical theater and in the great small town of Cedar Springs just set the night for a great time.”