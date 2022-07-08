Over the course of several days in the beginning of June, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office took several complaints of thefts of power tools and other items in Morton Township. Please watch for any of these items.

Here are some of the items that were reported stolen:

An older club cat golf cart, tan in color, gas powered and has a roof and a basket in the rear of the golf cart; a bag of 16 DeWalt 20V batteries; 2 Stihl leaf blowers; 3 DeWalt 20V impacts; 1 DeWalt Sawzall; 1 DeWalt 20V cordless router; 1 tool belt; 1 DeWalt radio; 1 Stihl gas powered weed ship with just a little of the cutting string was left on it; 1 Stihl chainsaw, Model # MS170, 16-inch blade; a 16-foot 2017 Quality Steel aluminum trailer; Harley Davidson Motorcycle Skull Helmet; Leather jacket; Leather vest with Brotherhood of Bikers patch on the back, Hillbilly Harley Davidson patch, Blessing of the Bikes 2013 on left shoulder patch, Tail of the Dragon on the right kidney area patch, Smart Ass White Boy on the left rib area patch, Harley Davidson Association patch under the previous patch; Leather chaps; Fingerless riding gloves; Mac Tools pry bar, approximately 54-inch pry bar with a black and orange handle; Smith Equipment / Lincoln Plasma cutter that says “Smith” on the side and has a custom 15 to 20 feet power cord attached; Jonsered Chainsaw CS2255; Corded Black and Diedrich Drill; and a Diaper Genie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Marshall at the Mecosta County Sheriff’s office at (231) 592-0150, or you may leave an anonymous tip at tips@mecostacounty.org.