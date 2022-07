Steve Horowitz with his horse, Isabel.





Many have wondered about when a memorial will be held for longtime teacher and former Cedar Springs resident Steve Horowitz, who died unexpectedly last month of a stroke.

A memorial will be held for him at the Kent Theatre at 8 North Main Street, Cedar Springs, MI on Sunday, July 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come and reminisce with those who knew and loved him.

see memorial here