Publisher Lois Allen measures the corn. Post photo by J. Reed.

By Judy Reed

Either the corn is getting taller or Publisher Lois Allen is getting shorter!

It used to be that farmer’s felt that their corn being knee high by the Fourth of July would mean good success of their crop. But now, with modern advancements, it’s usually much taller than that by early July.

Weather data from the National Weather Service shows that Grand Rapids usually averages about 3.94 inches of rain in June, but last month we only saw 1.42 inches and about half that in the first week of July.

To the south of us, they recently received quite a bit of rain. Standing water in low-lying areas will impede growth and possibly cause plant death if soils remain waterlogged for longer than two to three days. Early planted corn is at shoulder height, but there is a wide range of crop stages in the region.