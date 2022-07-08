If you are looking for a more holistic approach to your health and a naturopathic doctor who takes the time to get to know you, you will want to check out Hazelnut Naturopathic Health at 4655 14 Mile Rd, Suite B, in Rockford.

Established by Amanda Blandford ND LMT, in 2020, Hazelnut Naturopathic Health provides Naturopathic health consultation, homeopathy, nutrition consultations, massage therapy including craniosacral therapy and visceral manipulation, IASTM, hydrotherapy, herbal therapies, and more.

Dr. Blandford received her Naturopathic Medicine Doctorate degree from Bastyr University in Kenmore, WA, in 2019, returning home to Michigan after a 15-year absence.

“I feel the hard-working people of West Michigan deserve more holistic health choices in order to get the health care experience they want,” Dr. Blandford stated.

What makes her business unique is that Hazelnut Naturopathic Health is founded on the principle of knowing the human body has the capacity to heal itself if we can find and remove obstacles to optimal health. This allows the body to restore itself to balanced wellness according to Dr. Blandford.

What can you expect on your visit? “My first office visit for naturopathic consultations is 90 minutes long, allowing me to start to get to know the person sitting in front of me. I work with them to help craft specific health recommendations to first address the foundations of health including proper nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management, getting fresh air and sunshine, etc. Then we build up from there to help each person achieve the health and wellness they desire. I firmly believe everyone deserves the chance to find their own inner vitality and heal themselves from the inside out.”

Hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. Call 616-884-0645 for more information or visit https://hazelnutnaturopathic.com.

