Animal shelters across the country are in crisis, and adoptable pets are at risk due to unprecedented overcrowding. Factors such as increased length of stay for pets, slowed adoptions, staffing issues, the current housing and rental crisis, and more have created a dire situation for our nation’s pets. BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event to prompt a national call for adoption. By sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 of less from July 11–31, 2022, BISSELL Pet Foundation aims to take thousands of deserving shelter pets from kennels to couches.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell to end pet homelessness.

“Empty the Shelters” is the largest funded adoption event in the nation, helping 96,068 pets find homes in the United States and Canada since its inception in 2016.

“Empty the Shelters” provides reduced adoption fees at shelters, typically ranging from $0 to $50 per animal adoption.

Our nation’s shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis. Please consider fostering or donating if you unable to add a pet to your family.

View our 2022 National Shelter Crisis awareness video to learn more about what our nation’s shelters are facing: https://youtu.be/G3yDKZo6jwo

Visit www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters for more information.

View our Interactive map: www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/