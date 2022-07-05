Police seek suspects in dispensary break-ins

Do you know these suspects?

Three suspects and a white getaway vehicle were caught on camera at the Michiganja break-in. Photos from the Michiganja facebook page.

Two marijuana dispensaries in the City of Cedar Springs were broken into within minutes of each other early Saturday morning.

The first burglary alarm occurred just after midnight on Saturday, July 2. Deputies arrived at Meds Cafe on White Creek Ave to find a door broken. Other deputies working the area knew of another dispensary just down the street and immediately left to go check that one.

A deputy arrived in the area of the Michiganja dispensary on Main Street and saw someone running from the business. The suspect got into a car and fled the area at a high rate of speed without its lights on.

The car, a white sedan, was pursued by police for a short time until it went out of sight.

The suspects and vehicle involved appear to be related to both break-ins. The security cameras at Michiganja show the white car and three suspects.

At least one of the businesses had property stolen.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to investigate. If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

The City of Cedar Springs currently has five dispensaries. Lume, Cedar Springs Cannabis, and Michiganja are all on Main Street; Lake Life is on 17 Mile Rd; and Meds Cafe is on White Creek Ave. Two more are in the works, which would reach the city’s limit of seven.