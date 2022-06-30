Suspects arrested for stealing cars from dealership

Five vehicles were stolen from an Algoma Township car dealership last week, and so far three teens are suspects in the case.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was found running in the parking lot of Northview High School, in Plainfield Township, just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered that the vehicle belonged to a car dealership in Algoma Township—Graff Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 4395 14 Mile Rd, west of Northland Drive. Other deputies were summoned to check the car dealership. When they arrived, deputies located a broken window at the dealership. Upon further investigation, it was found that five vehicles had been taken overnight from the dealership.

One vehicle was recovered in the 3000 block of Creek Dr SE in the City of Kentwood. Two vehicles were recovered in the 2400 block of Normandy Dr SE in the City of Grand Rapids. One more vehicle was involved in a breaking and entering in Muskegon Township and a subsequent police chase through Ottawa County.

Initial information found that at least three individuals were involved in the break-in of the car dealership. Over the weekend, two 17-year-old males from Plainfield Township were arrested in connection with breaking into the car dealership and stealing five vehicles. A third 17-year-old from the City of Grand Rapids was identified as a suspect as well. The third suspect was apprehended by Ottawa and Muskegon County authorities after a police chase ended along I-96 and is currently being held on their charges.

KCSO detectives are continuing to work on any other outstanding suspects involved in the theft. A break in the case came in form of a tip from the community via Silent Observer. “Thank you to the community for coming forward in helping bring further closure to this case and stem potential future crimes used with these stolen vehicles,” said the KCSO in a statement.

The disturbing increase of stolen vehicles continues. “The KCSO continues to dedicate the resources of our detective bureau and other area law enforcement task force to find those perpetrating these crimes. Stealing vehicles is a property crime. However, in many instances, these vehicles are used to commit homicides, shootings, armed robberies, burglaries of gun stores, and other dangerous crimes.

“The KCSO reminds car dealerships and car repair facilities to lock up keys in an out-of-sight area during the overnight hours.”

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely.

