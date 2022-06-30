Summer reading leads to super fun

The animal magic show with Mark Rosenthal was a big hit. Courtesy photo.

The young man was excited to attend the Marvel Comic Artist event. Courtesy photo.

June was a very exciting and busy month for the Cedar Springs Public Library. Not only did they launch their Summer Reading Program but they hosted two family events that were fun for all ages to enjoy!

On June 20, famous Marvel Comic Artist, Jerry DeCaire, entertained and drew for 64 guests at the Library. Jerry fascinated the crowd with his quick sketching skills and handed out several personal drawings for children to take home.

Then on June 28, Animal Educator and Entertainer, Mark Rosenthal, wowed 165 guests with his Animal Magic show! Both children and adults were captivated by the 5 unique animals they got to see and one was even famous.

The Library’s next Family event is The Wolverine Skyhawks model airplane show scheduled for July 13 at 6 p.m., located at 13540 West Street in Cedar Springs. No registration is required. It’s free to attend and all ages are welcome. For a complete event list and more details about their Summer Reading Program, please visit www.cedarspringslibrary.org.