Sand Lake Grand Marshal 2022

Sharon Bolthouse is this year’s Grand Marshal

By Stacy Rudicil, Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce

The Sand Lake July Fourth celebration starts this Friday, July 1, and Sharon Bolthouse was chosen to be this year’s Grand Marshal for the 2022 festivities.

Sharon Bolthouse was born in 1952 at Butterworth hospital, to Ivan Leroy & Alma Groner, and started her life right here in Sand Lake, Michigan. Her parents owned farmland right here in the village of Sand Lake on Maple St. Ivan Leroy Groner was a WWII POW. He was reported deceased but escaped.

Sharon is a Tri-County graduate. She and her husband, Dan Bolthouse, have been married for 48 years and have three children, Jamie Bolthouse, Kari Frey, and Kyle Bolthouse. All are Tri-County graduates.

Sharon and Dan now have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Many know Sharon as Mrs. Bolthouse the pre-school teacher, at the Sand Lake Resurrection Lutheran Church, where she has taught and inspired pre-school age children for 30 years. Sharon has made a big impact on these kids. Even years later, they will still mention her, or will run into her anywhere in the community, and say “There is Mrs. Bolthouse!” Or parents will share with her, “My child still asks about you.” Sharon will say her favorite thing about teaching was all the hugs she received. Sharon is a staple in our community and has made a big impact on the children she has taught and built relationships with. Sharon is also creative, doing the Sand Lake Easter egg story and helping out with the annual Sand Lake Easter Egg hunts.

Sharon is also a member of the Sand Lake Historical Society. They work together to preserve the history of Sand Lake and to help raise funds to meet the expenses of doing this and maintaining our Sand Lake Museum building.

Sharon says one thing she loves about the 4th of July Celebration is “Seeing the community come together and everyone that comes to our little town. I want to wish everyone a very happy 4th of July!”

We want to Thank Mrs. Bolthouse for making a huge impression on the kids in our community and being a community servant over the years. She has been an inspiration to many.