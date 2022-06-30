By Judy Reed

This home at 8707 Becker St NE was totally destroyed by fire last weekend. Post photo by J. Reed.

A Nelson Township couple was left homeless last Saturday, June 25, after the house they had lived in for 40-plus years was destroyed in a fire.

Gladys Dodger told the Post that she and her husband, Bill, had left their home at 8707 Becker earlier in the day to attend a class reunion. On their way back, they stopped at a garage sale on 16 Mile Rd and could see smoke. “I thought, ‘Oh, it looks like someone’s house is on fire,’” she said. When they got near their house, they realized it was their own home on fire.

Firefighters work to extinguish the fire. Post photo by J. Reed.

Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser said the call came in at 2:28 p.m. “A neighbor said he heard a loud pop, and went outside and heard another. His daughter went over and saw the fire and they called 911.

Fraser said the home was a two-story with an attached garage and a breezeway in between. The heat and intensity of the fire made it difficult to fight. “It was a defensive battle,” noted Fraser.

A firefighter takes a break from the intense heat and smoke from the fire on Becker. Post photo by J. Reed.

Sand Lake, Courtland, and Spencer Township Fire Departments all helped Cedar Springs put out the blaze. They cleared the scene at 5:48 p.m.

Firefighters investigated the rubble after the fire but could not determine a cause or point of origin. “With that much destruction, there was nothing there to look for,” explained Fraser.

Gladys said nothing was on when they left the house, and they had no idea what could’ve caused it.

She said that she and Bill had lived in the house since 1978, and had raised four children there, all graduates of Cedar Springs Schools. “That’s a lot of memories,” she said.

A gofundme page has been set up for the Dodgers at https://gofund.me/bc77f37a.