Man drowns in Crystal Lake

Posted on 30 June 2022.

A Saginaw man who had been swimming with friends drowned in Crystal Lake last weekend.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the call about 6:55 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Crystal Lake, in Crystal Township.

Police said that the 22-year-old man from Saginaw had been in the water, with friends, off a boat that was approximately 100 yards from shore on a sand bar and had disappeared. When deputies arrived, they began to search for the man.

The Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered the body of the man in approximately 8 feet of water. The man, identified as Daiton Deion Vinson-Sharp, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:11 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police, Montcalm County EMS, Crystal Township Fire Department, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

