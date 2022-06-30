Man dies from accidental injury

A 57-year-old Cedar Springs man died Sunday as the result of injuries he incurred while attaching a camper trailer to a vehicle.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Cedar Springs Fire and Rescue, the call came in at 11:08 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, from the 300 block of West Cherry Street, in the City of Cedar Springs. Police said that while working around the trailer and vehicle, the equipment moved and pinned the man underneath the trailer.

When the fire department arrived, they jacked up the vehicle and lifted it off the man and performed CPR, but he did not survive.