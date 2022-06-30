Library furniture fundraiser for children’s area

For more than 100 years, the Cedar Springs Public Library has served the Cedar Springs community and surrounding areas through changing times. With support from individuals, service organizations, and local businesses, the Library is able to change with the times. It is time, once again, for the library to change through the Furniture for Families Fund. This fund would enhance the Children’s area to provide more comfortable and moveable furniture, an alphabet rug, and magnetic and sensory boards to stimulate creativity and play. They hope to raise $3,000 toward this effort. Your support to this fund would help them turn this vision into a reality!

To donate, cash or check can be dropped off at the Cedar Springs Public Library at 107 N. Main St., Cedar Springs, MI 49319. In appreciation of your support, a sign will be hung in the Children’s area with all the donors’ names.