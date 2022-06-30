Cost of July 4th cookout 17 percent higher than last year

U.S. consumers will pay $69.68 for their favorite Independence Day cookout foods, including cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream, based on a new American Farm Bureau Federation marketbasket survey.

The average cost of a summer cookout for 10 people is $69.68, which breaks down to less than $7 per person. The overall cost for the cookout is up 17 percent or about $10 from last year, a result of ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

The marketbasket survey shows the largest year-to-year price increase was for ground beef. Survey results showed the retail price for 2 pounds of ground beef at $11.12, up 36 percent from last year. Several other foods in the survey, including chicken breasts, pork chops, homemade potato salad, fresh-squeezed lemonade, pork and beans, hamburger buns, and cookies, also increased in price.

“Despite increased food prices, in many cases the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the rise in farm expenses,” said Loren Koeman, Michigan Farm Bureau lead economist. “Supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies, like fuel and fertilizer, more expensive. Just like consumers, farmers are price-takers—not price-makers.”

The year-to-year direction of the marketbasket survey tracks with the federal government’s Consumer Price Index report for food at home and general inflation across the economy. Both the index and the marketbasket show increases of more than 10% compared to year-ago levels.

According to the USDA, farmers currently receive approximately 8 percent of every food marketing dollar. The farmers’ share of the retail food dollar is as low as 2 percent to 4 percent for highly processed foods such as bread and cereal, and can be 35 percent or more for some fresh products.

One bright spot for consumers is the average retail price for strawberries, which declined by 86 cents compared to a year ago. Sliced cheese and potato chips also dropped in price, 48 cents and 22 cents, respectively. Better weather conditions in some fruit-growing regions and greater retailer pricing flexibility for processed products are the likely drivers behind the modest price declines for these items.

“While some costs are slightly higher there remains an abundance of food thanks to the tireless work of farmers in Michigan, and across the country,” Koeman said. “Farmers are resilient and steadfast in their commitment to providing healthy, nutritious food to families in America and beyond.”

Individual prices, AFBF 2022 summer cookout: