Summer reading kicks off at the library

Cedar Springs Public Library kicked off their summer reading program with a special Facebook event.

Summer Reading Program Launch Day at the Cedar Springs Public Library was a grand success! This past Monday, June 13, the Library started their “Oceans of Possibilities” themed Summer Reading Program, which is open to babies through adults. On Monday, 425 people registered, and numbers continue to increase throughout the week. As an incentive to register during Launch Week (June 13th – June 18th), anybody that signs up will be automatically entered into a raffle to possibly win a John Ball Zoo Family Membership to use this summer! One lucky winner will be announced on June 20th so be sure to sign up for a chance to win. To register for the Summer Reading Program, visit https://cedarsprings.readsquared.com/ or download the READsquared app.

The Cedar Springs Public Library will be offering a Comic Art event on June 20 from 2-3 p.m., and an Animal Magic event on June 28 from 1:30pm-2:30pm. Both events will be held at the Library, free to attend, open to all ages and no registration is required. For more details about their Summer Reading Program, to see a full list of events or to sign up for select programs, visit their website at cedarspringslibrary.org. You can also see their launch video on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CedarSpringsPublicLibrary.