Pickleball season kicks off

Kevin Klecha, of Panama, played pickleball opening day.

Rose Powell and her grandson Turner played pickleball.

Approximately 50 area residents recently gathered for the 2022 Cedar Springs Pickleball Kick-off at the newly renovated courts located just north of the Cedar Springs Public School’s (CSPS) administration offices.

All four of the courts were enjoyed after a brief welcome and expression of appreciation to Cedar Springs Public Schools and the many community volunteers. CSPS has allowed community volunteers to refurbish the old tennis courts into new pickleball courts. The Community Building Development Team was acknowledged for their recent donation to this community project.

Attendees included Kevin Klecha, from Panama, who is residing in the area for the summer; City Councilor Rose Powell and her grandson Turner Powell; and many others of all ages. Snacks were enjoyed while people visited between games.

Pickleball lessons for new players are being offered through the North Kent Community Enrichment (NKCE) that began

June 13. Check their website or call for details. To find out when people are playing in Cedar Springs just download the GroupMe app or check on www.PlayTimeSchuduler.com. Or, if you have questions, please call Sue Wolfe 616.696.8432.