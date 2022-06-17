New Cedar Springs High School Administration

Todd Simmons and family.

Todd Simmons – Cedar Springs High School Principal Todd Simmons has accepted the administrative position of Cedar Springs High School principal. Mr. Simmons has been the principal of Pewamo-Westphalia Middle School and High School, where he helped drive Pewamo-Westphalia to be named one of the top 20 high schools in Michigan by BEST High Schools U.S. News Ranking. He has a passion for helping students succeed. Mr. Simmons is excited to give his best and inspire and encourage everyone to do the same. He is ready to get to know students, staff, and our community and grow authentic relationships throughout our district. He also enjoys spending time with his wife and three children.

Eddie Johns family.

Eddie Johns – High School Assistant Principal Eddie Johns has been the interim assistant principal at the high school since January, and we are excited to announce he has accepted this role long term. This past year was Mr. Johns’s 12th year teaching science, and eighth year teaching in our school district. Mr. Johns and his wife have three young boys, a dog, and a baby due in July. He loves outdoor activities and nature, with cycling being his biggest hobby. Mr. Johns says, “I have enjoyed working with staff, students, and community members during my time as interim administrator and look forward to continuing this work.” Mr. Johns graduated from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and a biology major and chemistry minor. He received his master’s degrees from Central Michigan University in educational leadership and American College of Education in education business administration.