Man killed in crash

A man was killed in this crash when his Jeep left the roadway and hit a tree. Courtesy photo.



A 51-year-old Edmore man died Monday morning when the Jeep he was driving struck a tree.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 11:34 a.m. on Monday, June 13, on Crystal Road, at Lake Montcalm Rd, in Richland Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that a 2015 Jeep Cherokee had struck a tree head-on. Their investigation showed that the driver, a 51-year-old man from Edmore, was traveling southbound on Crystal Rd, and did not negotiate the curve at Lake Montcalm Rd. Instead, the Jeep continued south, left the road to the left, and struck a large tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe speed was a factor in the crash. There were no indications the driver was under influence of alcohol or controlled substances. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Assisting with the crash was Montcalm County Central Dispatch, Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services, and Richland Township Fire Department.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.