Construction to start soon on city projects

By Judy Reed

While many are already familiar with the reconstruction of the bridge over Cedar Creek at Oak Street, there are two other projects set to begin within the next couple of weeks.

On or about July 5, 2022 there will be construction work beginning in the following locations:

Main St. and Cedar Springs Ave., from 18 Mile northward. They will be installing utilities for Phase 2 of the White Pine Trails neighborhood at 14085 Cedar Springs Ave. It is expected to take about two weeks. The project as a whole is slated to continue into late October. According to Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack, this phase should not affect or increase any traffic inside either the Pines or Prairie Run neighborhoods, construction access remains off of Cedar Springs Ave.

Utility and road work on the south end of West St. The utility and road work is for the creation of a business park at the end of West St. The project is expected to last through the end of October. According to Womack, West St., north of the project area, should remain unaffected by construction, but the area will see increased construction traffic. The Skyhawks flying field is expected to remain open throughout most or all of the project.

More on the West St. project next week.