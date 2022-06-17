Bond Update

New addition to High School.

New High School cafeteria.

View from outside of new addition to Red Hawk.



New walkway outside of Red Hawk.

Cedar View

School may be out, but the work on campus is just getting started. Cedar Springs High School projects continue on track and will start to see completion before school starts. Crews will start painting classrooms, along with rooms getting new flooring.

Cedar View Elementary is closed for the summer as crews create a new secure entrance and office space, along with converting old locker rooms into a new art and music room. The building will be getting a refreshed look with new lighting, paint, flooring, and HVAC equipment.

Red Hawk Intermediate (formally Red Hawk Elementary), has the most outdoor projects taking place. If you have visited campus, you will see the outside lots being reconstructed and will soon have a safer and new pick-up/drop-off location, parking lot, bus loop, new playground equipment, sidewalks, and landscaping. Projects will continue to take place into the fall and second half of the school year.