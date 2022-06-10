Gas rises above $5 per gallon

By Judy Reed

Drivers are feeling the money drain from their wallets as gas rose to over $5 a gallon for the first time in history this week. On Monday, it was $5.19 for regular in Cedar Springs, which was among the locations with the highest price in the Grand Rapids area. Diesel was even more.

According to Gasbuddy.com, after falling some in the previous couple of weeks, the average gasoline prices in Grand Rapids have rose 50.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.00/g on Monday, June 6. Prices in Grand Rapids are 64.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2.08/g higher than a year ago. As of Monday, the price of diesel had risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and was $5.62 per gallon.

On Wednesday, June 8, regular was $5.18, and diesel had risen to $5.69/gallon in Cedar Springs, while the state average was even higher at $5.21 for regular. In Oakland County, it was $5.299 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Grand Rapids and the national average going back ten years:

June 6, 2021: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

June 6, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)

June 6, 2019: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

June 6, 2018: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

June 6, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 6, 2016: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 6, 2015: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

June 6, 2014: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

June 6, 2013: $4.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

June 6, 2012: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”