Free fishing, off-roading and state park entry

Residents and nonresidents can enjoy two days of free fishing without a license during “Three Free” Weekend. Get more details or find a local event at Michigan.gov/FreeFishing. Photo courtesy of Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Enjoy it all during Michigan’s “Three Free Weekend” June 11-12

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages everyone to take advantage of “Three Free Weekend,” Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, two full days when residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks and boating access sites, all free of charge.

“We have three big reasons for you to enjoy some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ Weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”

Michigan residents and nonresidents legally can ride 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. VisitMichigan.gov/ORVinfofor ORV trail, safety and closure information. Photo courtesy of Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



These two days include:

Free Fishing Weekend. Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.

Free ORV Weekend. Legally ride 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.

Free state park entry. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks, 1,300 state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces. Learn more about all the Passport provides at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport.

Free Fishing and Free ORV weekends each take place on back-to-back days twice a year, but the “Three Free Weekend” happens only in June.