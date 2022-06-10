Four Red Hawks Compete at State Finals

Senior Alyssa Detweiller earns All-State honors in the High Jump. Photo by Gary Detweiller



The Cedar Springs Red Hawks sent four athletes to the Division I State Track and Field Finals this past Saturday. The Championship event was held a short trip down Northland Drive at Rockford High School. The meet featured hundreds of athletes from across the State who qualified in Regional competition two weeks ago. Two of Cedar Springs’ qualifiers earned All-State honors (finishing in the top 8) with the other two narrowly missing top 8 finishes.

Senior Gabe White soars to a 9th place finish in the Pole Vault. Courtesy photo.

Sophomore Taylor Diemond finished 6th in the Pole Vault earning All-State honors. Photo by Amy Diemond.

Sophomore Dylan Lafontsee leaps to 20’3.75” in the Long Jump. Photo by JC Lafontsee

Senior Alyssa Detweiller ended her stellar High School career with a 6th place finish in the High Jump (5’4”) earning All-State honors. Alyssa was the Conference and Regional Champion and is the Cedar Springs school record holder in the event. Another Senior, Gabe White, also concluded his high school career on a high note with a 9th place finish in the Pole Vault. Gabe is the two-time OK Gold Conference Champion in the event. Two underclassmen sent notice to the State that they will be forces to reckon with for the next two years. Sophomore Taylor Diemond earned All-State honors with her vault of 11’6” to finish in 6th place in the Pole Vault. Sophomore Dylan Lafontsee turned in a strong showing in the Long Jump narrowly missing All-State accolades by less than 6 inches. Dylan’s jump of 20’3.75” earned him 14th place in a tightly contested competition. The team would like to thank all the Seniors for their contributions to the program over their careers and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.