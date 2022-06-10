Congratulations, graduates!

Cedar Springs High School and New Beginnings students graduated May 26. Photo by

Karen Van Malsen.



Superintendent of Cedar Springs Public Schools, Scott Smith, addressing the graduates. Photo by Brandon Kramer Photography.



By Judy Reed

Hundreds of kids across northern Kent County stepped out into a brave new world the last couple of weeks, as they graduated high school. They are now getting ready to embark on a brand new journey, and we wish them all the best as they go out to make the world a better place. In the pages of the Post, we are featuring the highest honors students from four area high schools—Cedar Springs High School, Creative Technologies Academy, Algoma Christian, and Tri County High School. We also have class listings of all those that graduated from those schools.

Commencement for CTA’s 24 graduates was hosted at Red Hawk Stadium.

CTA Graduates toss their caps to celebrate.



Click link below to see some of the great students from our area.

Graduation2022.pdf