by Sue Harrison

Jasmine Zimmer is the 2022 recipient of the Cedar Springs Women’s Club Scholarship. Courtesy photo.



The 2022 Cedar Springs Women’s Club Scholarship recipient is Jasmine Zimmer. Jasmine graduated from Cedar Springs High School where she was a member of Cedar Springs Cheer team, the National Honor Society, and she ran track. She also received both an academic and athletic letter. Jasmine plans to attend Grand Valley University with the goal of becoming a pediatrician. At the June Women’s Club meeting, Jasmine was presented with her scholarship information by Nancy Nielsen, member of the Women’s Club Scholarship Committee. Jasmine’s mother, Kara, joined her daughter at the meeting. Jasmine will be the Women’s Club representative in the 2022 Red Flannel Parade.