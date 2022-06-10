Cedar Springs competes at World Finalsfor Odyssey of the Mind

Cedar Springs Middle School’s Odyssey of the Mind team had a blast representing Michigan at the World Finals Competition on the beautiful Campus of Iowa State University last week!

It was a whirlwind of competition, new experiences, and new memories made for the team. From pin trading to the banner parade, it was overall just a tremendous time for all the kids and their families with over 650 teams competing from around the world.

The team placed 22nd in their problem and division—Life is a Circus, Division II.

They are very excited for next year’s problems with the World Finals being held at Michigan State University in May 2023.