Bridge work

The Main Street bridge over Cedar Creek will likely be closed into October. Photo from City of Cedar Springs Facebook page.

A lot of people have been complaining that it’s taken a long time to see any progress on the Cedar Creek bridge project. According to the City of Cedar Springs, the City’s contractors had to work through a number of complex water, sewer and fiberoptic problems before finally breaking asphalt on the Main St. bridge project, but it is now underway.

“Due to these delays, this project is likely to stretch into October,” it says on the City’s Facebook page. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience this project is causing you. We are all looking forward to the new bridge being completed.”