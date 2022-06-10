Baseball team wraps up season with best record since 1979

June 4: District Tournament

Walker Glyshaw had a perfect bunt for a hit against Northview. Courtesy photo.



On Saturday, the Red Hawks took on the Wildcats of Northview in the semi-final. Cedar totaled 8 hits throughout the game. Aiden Brunin led the way with 2. Clay Oosting, Brennen Porter, Braydon Gregory, and Zach Reed each had a single. Walker Glyshaw had a perfect bunt for a hit and Austin Alcumbrack came on to pinch hit and was able to blast a single up the middle. Oosting started on the mound. We went 5 strong innings, allowing only 3 hits while walking another 3 and striking out 2. Sophomore Walker Glyshaw came on in relief. He threw the final two innings to earn the save, allowing no hits in the 3-1 victory.

Without much of a break, the final against Forest Hills Northern was under way. Senior Cayden Steinebach got the start on the mound. He went the distance, pitching all 7 innings. He allowed only one Husky hit, struck out 6 and walked 4. Northern managed to punch one run across in the 5th inning and that run sealed the game. The Red Hawks struggled at the plate against lefty Connor Foley who struck out 13 in his complete game performance. The only two hits were a single from Brunin and a triple from Glyshaw, but Cedar was not able to execute and score them. Forest Hills Northern earned a tough 1-0 win and will play Reeths-Puffer on Wednesday for the Regional title.

Red Hawk baseball team at end of the season banquet. Courtesy photo.

The Red Hawks finished the season with a 23-14 record. The last time the Cedar Springs Varsity Baseball team had 23 wins was the spring of 1979. They are losing 3 seniors in Brennen Porter, Cayden Steinebach and Aiden Brunin who will be sorely missed, as each contributed a great deal to this season’s success. Coach Glyshaw expects next year’s team to be a force to be reckoned with.

“If we can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for the future of this baseball team,” he said.

Meetings for the OK Gold All Conference team and the All District team will take place this week. Summaries of award winners will be in next week’s paper.